Emanuele Zotti

December 1st – 7.49pm – Rome

Peace between Francesco Totti was confirmed by the embrace that took place two weeks ago at the Bambin Gesù hospital in Rome. A gesture that for many is worth a thousand words. And in this case it is literally like this given that the former Roma captain and the national team coach did not have the opportunity to speak to each other – neither in public nor in private – limiting themselves to exchanging smiles and, indeed, a hug immortalized by the photographers present. In fact, at that moment the priority for both was visiting the little patients in the hospital, while the clarifying face-to-face meeting was postponed to a later date. Totti said it directly: “It was a pleasant hug after so many years in which we didn’t see each other. There was no way to talk because we had something much more important, but there will definitely be an opportunity.” The historic Giallorossi number 10, speaking to the microphones of the Lega Serie A radio station on the occasion of the 2023 Youtube Festival, then spoke about Spalletti from a national perspective: “He can give a lot, he is one of the best coaches in Italy. He can do great things things, we all support Italy at the European Championship. We look forward to this tournament.”

Inevitable, as always, a passage on the progress of Mourinho’s Roma. And when asked if he would have liked to be coached by the Special One, Totti has no doubts: “I would have liked to have Mourinho as a coach, even when you play it’s a pleasant thing, especially with Roma.” However, his assessment of the Giallorossi’s progress during the season played so far is less sweet: “The team lacks continuity of results, that’s the reality. We’re quite used to these ups and downs in Rome. Having a great coach with the right stimuli and motivations, I think It all depends on the players.” Speaking of footballers. Francesco prefers not to venture into comparisons between the Dybala-Lukaku duo and that of the 2000/01 season made up of him and Batistuta: “Better us or them? I already know the answer, but I won’t give it. I would put all four together. I don’t know if we would have won but we certainly would have been quite offensive.” An all too diplomatic response for those who – together with ‘Batigol’ – were the last to bring the scudetto to the capital.

