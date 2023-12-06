Toto and Susie Wolff are under investigation by the FIA.

Working in a powerful position also means that sometimes you have to keep your mouth shut. This is no different for Toto and his wife Susie Wolff. In their case, they both have a great responsibility. Toto as team boss of the Mercedes Formula 1 team. And Susie as director of the F1 Academy.

Toto and Susie Wolff research

What would the two talk about over dinner? Maybe about secret things. In any case, that feeling has emerged at the FIA. Toto is said to have shared sensitive information with his lover following meetings with other team bosses. Susie may have passed that info on to Stefano Domenicali. The English monthly magazine Business F1 Magazine reports on this.

Domenicali is said to have spoken to team bosses at a later date. Information came out of his mouth that surprised the team bosses. How could he know that information so quickly? That is why people are now looking at the Wolff family

As director of the F1 Academy, Susie is sometimes told things that she should keep to herself. The F1 Academy is related to FOM (Formula One Management) and reports to CEO Stefano Domenicali.

In any case, it is so serious for the FIA ​​that an investigation has been initiated due to a possible conflict of interest. The couple has been summoned.

In a response, Mercedes says it rejects all accusations against Toto Wolff. Susie Wolff also responded to the news with a statement on Instagram. She says she is insulted and disappointed that her integrity is being questioned. Her employer, the FOM, says it has confidence in her innocence.

It now remains to be seen whether the FIA ​​investigation will reveal anything.

