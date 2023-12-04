Totem is the second film by acclaimed Mexican director Lila Avilés, who has won various international awards and will represent Mexico at the 96th Oscar Awards.

Totem.

Sol is a seven-year-old girl who spends the day at her grandfather’s house helping her aunts with the preparations for a surprise party for her father. As the day progresses, the bonds that hold the family together will be tested.. Sol, she will understand that after that night, her world will change drastically.

Totem stars Naíma Senties, Montserrat Marañón, Marisol Gasé, Saori Gurza, Mateo García Elizondo, Teresita Sánchez, Juan Francisco Maldonado, Iazua Larios and Alberto Amador, Totem It has had an excellent reception from critics and the international press, who highlight the honesty and sensitivity of this intimate family story.

Totem

By Lila Aviles.

With Naíma Sentíes, Montserrat Marañón, Marisol Gasé, Saori Gurza, Mateo García Elizondo, Alberto Amador.

Mexico, 2023.

XM

Themes

