We bring news about Batman: Arkham Trilogy for Switch. It seems his technical analysis has angered some industry experts.

It turns out that there is disappointment in the game’s graphics, especially those from Arkham Knight. The game shows significant drops in frame rate and even freezes at certain times. Oliver Mackenzie of Digital Foundry called it “totally unacceptable”. The Digital Foundry team is closely evaluating the entire collection to provide a complete analysis, so we’ll stay tuned.

Arkham Knight on Switch is unacceptable. Terrible performance, poor visual quality, and game-breaking glitches. I’ll have a video on it and the other Arkham ports next week. pic.twitter.com/PYcB1fsXB1 — Oliver Mackenzie (@oliemack) December 1, 2023

Batman: Arkham Trilogy en Nintendo Switch

On the website we commented a while ago about the delay of the game. It had been shared that it would be released on October 13, 2023 but it will finally be released on December 1st on console. Remember that this collection includes Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight along with all the DLC. However, the physical edition requires us to download apart from Arkham City and Arkham Knight. After knowing the download sizes, we now have another new comparison, this time between Nintendo Switch and other consoles such as PlayStation 4, Xbox 360 and Wii U. Remember that we recently received a comparison with Wii U and other consoles and another with PlayStation 5 .

In this Batman: Arkham Trilogy adventure, we will be the great protector of Gotham City in the acclaimed trilogy of Rocksteady games, which will come to Nintendo Switch in a single pack with all downloadable content included. The clashes of Batman: Arkham Asylum transform into a devastating conspiracy against the prisoners in Batman: Arkham City, and culminate in the ultimate showdown for the future of Gotham in Batman: Arkham Knight. Players will fight through the streets and take flight between the buildings of Gotham City in the definitive and most complete Batman experience, coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch.

What do you think? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our complete coverage of this game here.

Fuente.