If you want to save on electricity every month, there are a series of devices that consume more energy, even if you don't realize it. You may have everything under control and you don't need to know what these devices are, but if not, the truth is that it will be very useful for you to pay less on your electricity bill.

Not all the devices you have at home consume the same amount, that's clear. For this reason, if you take into account those who spend the most, you will be able to know when is it time to turn off these same devices or devices. And even more so when you are looking to not pay so much for electricity each month.

It is clear that we are not going to talk about the devices that you use daily or need yes or yes. These are those that you only need at specific times or only use at certain times, that is, not frequently.

Turn off electric radiators that you do not use

One of the devices that use the most are radiators. As with gas, if the installation you have at home is models electrical, the truth is that you better keep this in mind. Depending on which rooms in your house you use, you may not need all of them to be turned on. Hence the importance of not turning on radiators that you do not use.

It will not always be the case, but when you are not going to need any, the best way to save electricity is turn off radiators you don't need at that moment. Therefore, try to keep active those that you do want to use to heat your house or rooms where you usually stay. And at the end of the month, it will be something you will notice on the bill.

Be careful with sleep mode

Even if you think that devices do not consume power when they are in modo Stand By o reposo, the truth is that it is something with which you will be able to notice the difference at the end of the month. There are many devices that have this functionality, from televisions, consoles to computers. In these cases, what is achieved is that the device does not have to be completely turned on. However, if it is going to be maintained throughout the day or a good part of it, in this mode, the expense will make a difference.

In some cases, even if you have to configure it, it is better to set an automatic shutdown. This way, when several minutes pass, the device will turn off by itself and will not enter Stand By mode. Although of course, not everyone has this function.

Refrigerators or secondary refrigerators

Not everyone has more than one refrigerator or refrigerator at homebut if you are one of those who have another vacuum in your home for times like summer or Christmas, the truth is that perhaps it is time to unplug these appliances from the power when you are not using them.

The rest of the time when not used It won't help if they are connected to the power. In fact, depending on your energy costs, they can exceed 25% of a home's total bill. Therefore, if you want to save, these devices are others that you should turn off at those moments or times when it is not necessary for them to be connected to the power.

Pay attention to the robot vacuum cleaner or smart speaker

You may have a smart speaker at home, a robot vacuum cleaner… That is, some other loT device. The problem with these is that they need to be connected to the power, so they will be consuming light every day. It is clear that you are not going to use them every minute, so, if you are not going to need any of these periodically in your daily life and you use them from time to time, you can keep them off. With this you will get a significant saving on the electricity bill.