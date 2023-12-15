A busy day within Telefónica due to the Movistar Plus+ television platform. On the one hand, we have the incorporation of SkyShowtime, being the first operator in our country that will have its contents. On the other hand, there has been confirmation that Maxthe new service that replaces HBO Max, will be on your television starting in spring 2024.

However, this not all. From January 1, 2024, we will be able to see HBO Max content on Movistar television. And finally, there is news regarding the packages Total Fiction now Disney+. If you don't want to miss anything, we recommend that you continue reading.

Many changes from today until spring

The first announcement was the incorporation of SkyShowtime from today December 15, 2023. Starting today you can see a large number of successful movies and original series. It will be in 2024 when this platform will be available to all clients of the miMovistar Fiction package.

We know that it will be a total integration in which clients will have easy access through the main navigation of the platform and on demand. You will be able to access an exclusive selection of international and Spanish series, and film premieres from Paramount and Universal, in addition to launching a new linear television channel.

Movistar highlights some titles such as the series Yellowstone, Tulsa King, 1923, Special Ops, Lioness, Halo, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the latest installment in the Star Trek franchise and the return of the comedy Frasier. They will also release films such as Dungeons & Dragons, Honor Among Thieves and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

A few hours later came the announcement of the agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery, which will also be effective from January 1, 2024. At that time, HBO Max titles such as the movies Barbie or The Nun 2 or iconic series like Friends or Big Bang or The Winchesters.

However, the highlight comes in the spring of 2024 when it will be incorporated Max to Movistar Plus+. Here we will have all HBO originals, Warner Bros. films, Max originals, the DC universe, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, a wide range of content for children and programming about food, home, reality, lifestyle and documentaries. .

Beyond SkyShowtime and Max

But those are not the only two new things that have been explained to us. For example, we know that Movistar Plus+ will continue to have all the channels under the umbrella of the Viacom group (Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Paramount, VH1 o MTV).

It has also been explained to us that the packages Total Fiction and Total Fiction + Netflix The contents of SkyShowtime and Warner Bros. Discovery (Max) will be added. Continuing with the changes, starting January 2, Disney+ will become an on-demand channel that can be optionally incorporated into the Total Fiction and Total Fiction with Netflix packages.

It will have a price of 4 euros per month, but it will be promoted for months at only 1.99 euros per month. This price is valid for clients as long as they have Total Fiction, Fiction Selection, Total, Total Plus, Premium or Total Cinema contracted in miMovistar or Fusión. If you do not have any of these services contracted, Disney+ will have a price of 8.99 euros per month.

The new Disney+ plan offers:

Up to 2 simultaneous plays on different devices.

Full HD video quality (not 4K)

5.1 audio quality. – Ad-free playback. Unlimited downloads on up to 10 compatible devices.

What do you think of the Movistar Plus+ news for 2024?