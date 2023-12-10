Lots of emotions on Sunday in Serie C: in Group B, Greco’s team remains attached to Cesena while waiting for the big match, Rimini flies into the playoff zone. After 7 matches Brindisi regains the 3 points in Group C

Pietro Scognamiglio

10 December 2023 (change at 11.27pm) – MILAN

Girone b

At the direct clash at Manuzzi next Sunday, Torres gets there by being seen in the mirrors by Cesena. In fact, Alfonso Greco’s team remains only two points behind the leaders, beating Arezzo (3-2) at the end of a hard-fought match: the usual Fischnaller and Ruocco (7 and 8 goals respectively) take the lead at the start, Arezzo however shortened with Gaddini and – in the second half, with 10 men after the red card to the former Foglia – even found the equalizer with Gucci, before being put into injury time by a great shot from Peppe Mastinu. Sixth victory in eight games at Vanni Sanna and – for the former Pisa player – first personal joy since he returned to play in his city. Perugia, on the other hand, is slowing down, having a 2-2 draw at Curi from Vis Pesaro and finding itself (together with Pescara) -12 from the top, with the prospect of receiving Cesena on 23 December: ahead twice with Iannoni and then with baby Seghetti, Baldini’s team was joined (amid defensive uncertainties) in the first half by Manuel Pucciarelli and in the second half by the Swede Karlsson. It is increasingly in the playoff zone for Rimini, who narrowly beat Carrarese (1-0) achieving the ninth consecutive useful result in Troise’s management: Morra is once again decisive from the spot (with his ninth goal in the championship, of which 6 in a row were scored at home), for their part Carrarese complains about the post chipped by Palmieri in the first half and ends up with 9 men due to the expulsions of Della Latta (at 0-0) and Illanes for the protests following the goal. The turnaround that Sestri Levante imposed on Ancona was incredible (from 0-2 to 3-2) in the match played in Vercelli: Colavitto’s team returned to the locker room with a double lead (Spagnoli and Energe), but the wind changed completely in the second half with the wild Riccardo Forte triggering (hitting a post) Margiotta’s goal and then taking center stage with his personal brace. Fermana – still last, but at the second draw in a row – held Lucchese to 0-0 at Porta Elisa: in the first half two woodwork hit by Rizzo Pinna and Tiritiello for Gorgone’s team, who then failed to go further.

Group c

On the day in which all the others slow down up front, Avellino smiles as they return from Benevento (1-0) with three platinum points: the coup for Pazienza’s team is signed by Patierno finalizing a counterattack in the 41st minute, the owners of home they do not go beyond the woodwork hit by Improta and Berra (this brings Andreoletti the second defeat in two consecutive direct clashes, after the one against Juve Stabia). It ends 0-0 at the Zaccheria (game behind closed doors) between Foggia and Potenza, two teams in difficulty: in the first half Diego Peralta had a penalty saved by the Lucanian goalkeeper Alastra (formerly on duty), in full injury time instead the Rossoneri protested for a contact in the area between Volpe and Garattoni. The ferryman De Giorgio is leading Potenza from the bench, after Lerda’s dismissal and the failure to reach an agreement with Giuseppe Raffaele (who however explained how the choice not to return to the Lucanian bench was not influenced by the “family reasons” cited by the club ; his would be a good name for Foggia, if Cudini were to skip). Brindisi is unblocked, having come from 7 consecutive defeats and 6 games without scoring: the first three points of the Roselli management come against the Sorrento of the former Maiuri (match played in Potenza) thanks to the one-two in the first half scored by Bunino and Lombardi.

Finally breaking news in Group A: Renate coach Massimo Pavanel was sacked in the evening: the home defeat against AlbinoLeffe was fatal.

