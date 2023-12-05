The first test aboard the BMW has ended, now Toprak Razgatlioglu will take to the track for another two days of testing in Jerez de la Frontera, but the very first impressions after the day in Portimao were positive. The Turk seems to have already adapted very well to the M1000RR, complete with stubble in the pit lane. Yes, it’s Toprak’s trademark, but doing it on the new bike is already a sign of confidence.

The test, initially scheduled for Monday, was brought forward to Sunday due to the weather. Despite the rain that fell yesterday morning, Toprak managed to get out on track for a few laps and continued the work of adapting to the BMW, which he spoke about extensively with worldsbk.com at the end of the day: “We lapped, but not in completely dry conditions. Overall, I’m happy because the test was very positive. I feel like the bike is going much better because on Sunday I rode for the first time but only for 11 laps. Today (Monday, ed.) we changed something and the feeling is very good.”

There was no shortage of a first crash, fortunately without consequences and which served to understand the limits of the bike: “I had a strange fall at turn 5. I tried to brake hard, the rear rose up, went down and then started to slip a lot. I fell on my left side, but it wasn’t a big accident. Afterwards, I started riding again to make sure I understood the bike. We made a very good lap time with these track conditions. I enjoyed myself. I didn’t do many laps: 19 on Monday and 11 on Sunday.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

BMW vs Yamaha: a question of…power

30 laps in total for Razgatlioglu in Portimao, which however served to make a first comparison with the Yamaha, the bike he has ridden for the last four seasons and with which he won the Superbike title in 2021: “We are learning. This bike, after four years in blue, is completely different. I’m starting to adapt. I felt that the front was much better than before and especially the engine braking is incredible. We used a different map. I finally feel the engine brake! It’s very positive. We need more laps with this bike for tuning, because we have a lot of parts, but we don’t have time to test them. I hope for dry conditions in Jerez to test the other parts.”

“The biggest difference is that the engine braking is incredible and the other is that the bike is very fast on the straight,” explains Toprak going into detail. “This is positive because it’s the first time I feel the power. I’m very happy about this. I don’t know what the aerodynamics are like, but maybe I feel it at the exit of the last corner, uphill. I feel that the bike doesn’t wheelie, but maybe that’s helping me; I don’t understand it well. I’m just focused on the corner entry and acceleration. Maybe I need more laps to understand the wings. I think they are helping me exit the last corner.”

“With the Yamaha I was always trying to lean more because of the wheelie, but with the BMW I’m not struggling. At the exit of the curve I feel the power and, after the climb, I still feel it; the bike accelerates more. Even when braking for Turn 1 I’m happy because I start to lean, I feel the engine braking a lot and now it’s a very positive test. I need more laps. I did my best and explained the bike, explaining some problems. We are improving immediately. I need more time”, continues the 2021 SBK champion.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

The first impressions were positive, however Razgatlioglu hopes for better weather conditions in Jerez de la Frontera, where two more days of testing are scheduled today and tomorrow: “It wasn’t possible to make too many comments because it was wet. We made good times on the lap, but fast times were impossible due to the weather. It was my first time riding and I didn’t understand the bike well. We used a different setup and I’m happier, but the track conditions weren’t good and I didn’t push to get a good lap time. We didn’t use the softest tyres. Overall, I’m happy. If I ride on the track in good conditions, I think I’ll do a good lap time because the feeling of the front when I go into the corner is much better. The traction works very well. I have more power. Maybe we need to improve the cornering. It seems like everything is fine, but I’m not trying to push hard because everything is wet.”

However, rivals are warned: “We are not far away. I’m just saying this. We are coming”.

