Let's explain to you how to share your 9 most successful posts of 2023 on Instagram, with what is known as the TopNine. Like every end of the year, it is time to look back and summarize what 2023 has given to this social network.

To do this, we will use a specialized service for this purpose. In this service an image will be created showing the 9 publications with the most I like that you have had, both normal publications and reels. And then, you can share this composition on Instagram or wherever you want.

Before you start, what you should know about this process is that you are going to use a third-party service, and that you are going to have to give it your email address. By doing this you expose yourself to the website linking your Instagram account with your email and selling this data, and also to later sending you other types of spam.

TopNine2023 de Instagram





The first thing you have to do is enter one of the websites created to be able to make your composition. We have used topnine.co, because it is one of the ones that works quite well. In it, you have to write your Instagram username and email, and you can use the web on both your mobile and computer, and also with an iOS app. If it doesn't work, there are alternatives like bestnine.net.





Within minutes of starting the process, you will receive an email in which you are told that you already have the Top Nine available. In this email, click on the See Top Nine button link to open it in your browser.





This will take you to a page where you can see your composition in square format with your Top 9. You can now download this image from the browser to share it as a normal post, and you can decide whether to show the number of likes or not.





On the results page you have a button called Choose Templates. If you click on it, you can choose a design in Story format with which to generate the summary image. You can try the design you want until you find the one you like the most.





Once you have chosen the design, you will go to a page where you can see it. Both on your mobile and on your computer, from this page you can directly download the image by holding your finger on it or right-clicking, and you will also have sharing options.





Once you download the image, all you have to do is share it on Instagram, either the square one for normal posts or the other one for stories. You share it, if you want you use the #TopNine2023 Hashtag and that's it.

