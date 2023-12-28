Every year the industry is filled with games that everyone is talking about: GOTY nominees, indie gems, and even those that are so bad that they will be remembered for the wrong reasons. That being said, what about the rest of the games? Of those who may be unable to leave their name written in history, but who are good enough to earn a place in your library and in your heart.

At LEVEL UP we believe that it is important to give recognition to this type of games; especially those who may not be able to stand out, but who have a lot of quality and magic. To reward them we created the category The Best 7 Gamesa name that you should not take so literally, since we simply want to give spotlight to those titles that are simply good.

The Best of 2023 in gaming

Immortals of Aveum

Immortals of Aveum caught our attention since its announcement, because the idea of ​​a first-person shooter where we use magic instead of firearms is very interesting. Unfortunately, it failed in execution and many of its concepts never reached their true potential.

The fantasy world is wasted because the story is generic, using spells is unsatisfactory because they look like colored bullets, there are performance problems and the action is far from being as exciting as in other boomer shooters. That said, we enjoyed our time with it and think it's worth giving it a chance if it ever comes into service or is on sale.

Immortals of Aveum is imperfect, but it has good ideas. It's one of those cases where a sequel was able to correct many of the problems and build on the foundation of the first installment. Unfortunately, it failed and it seems very difficult to have a sequel.

Good ideas that could have been much more

Dead Island 2

Normally, going through hell of more than 10 years of development is a bad omen in video games, but Dambuster Studios got their way with Dead Island 2. The second installment in the zombie franchise was a pleasant surprise this year with a proposal Action RPG with a well-implemented and executed progression system, a design and mechanics based on combat, strategy and the use of the environment, and a charming graphics engine that gave us all the gore that we love in the genre.

Hell-A, this post-apocalyptic version of Los Angeles, California, is a very enjoyable satire and, although it is not an open world, the sections are large and varied enough to give freshness as you progress. The combat against zombies plays and feels great, the attack and defense possibilities exist in sufficient number and correctly represents the elements with which a proposal inspired by the undead must comply. Fun, emotion, satire and gore are just a few details that make Dead Island 2 one of the standout titles of 2023.

An open world full of fun and excitement

WarioWare: Move It!

The Switch is the perfect console to play with your friends and family, but if you're tired of playing Smash, Mario Kart 8, and Mario Party at parties, WarioWare: Move It! it is ideal. Although there is already another title in the franchise for the console, Move It has more in mind the essence and charisma of this saga that continues to surprise us with its madness.

As we said in your review: it's Japanese shitposting at its finest, so we were constantly laughing with our friends and having a fabulous time. It's kind of a spiritual sequel to Smooth Moves on the Wii, so get ready to strike ridiculous poses, complete absurd mini-games, and see all sorts of crazy things from Wario and his gang. Of course, it is very limited in its single player.

A perfect option for gatherings with family and friends

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased his Name

Yakuza is one of those franchises that is very easy to criticize from afar. You can complain that they recycle faces, that they repeat their maps repeatedly, or that they even play the minigames over and over again. They can also say that they are games that start slowly, with scenes that are too long and a lot of text. Many of those criticisms are true, but you know what? In reality it matters very little, since all his problems are compensated by a huge heart.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased his Name is a game that shows all of this in action. It is a delivery that will hardly shake the entire industry because it is short and we have seen its content in other RGG Studio games. However, it manages to be much more than the sum of its parts with an engaging combat system, characters who have plenty of charisma, and secondary activities that can catch you dozens of hours after finishing the main story. All this without telling a story that will make you shed more than one tear if you have been involved in Kazuma Kiryu's criminal life for some time.

Of course, just don't make the mistake of playing The Man Who Erased his Name as your first Yakuza. Better look for another delivery to be your entry point.

A game with a huge heart

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin's Creed is no longer what it was, but be careful: we are not saying this only because of its quality. Sure the franchise has seen better days, but it has also evolved and changed a lot. His most recent trilogy is an open world one with installments that last too long for their own good. This is why it was necessary to return to the roots with Assassin's Creed Mirage, a more modest and compact delivery.

But does being more modest and compact make it feel like the originals? Yes and no. It is a game that is worth trying, if you are a fan of the first titles, because for some moments it transports you 15 years ago, precisely to those times when we met Altair and Desmond Miles. Sadly, the passage of time cannot be erased either and the game committed several design sins in the most recent installments. Thus, we are left with a title that falls halfway. Assassin's Creed Mirage is one of those games that deserved to be much more, but is competent and will make you have a fun time and, at times, will be nostalgic.

A trip to the past that remains halfway

One Piece Odyssey

Anime games have the curse of belonging to Battle Arena, an overexploited genre that generally gives poor results. Fortunately, One Piece is one of the few franchises that has explored other genres such as Musou and, in the case of One Piece Odyssey, turn-based RPGs. Because it has a role-playing game nature, this installment takes us to visit iconic anime places while we join the Mugiwara adventure.

In this story, Luffy and his Nakamas star in an adventure that essentially seems original but takes up some iconic moments from the original work, so there are few surprises. However, this is offset by a solid battle system that adds elements of strategy without becoming complicated. The best are the character attacks, which are well represented and spectacular.

One Piece Odyssey is not the best game based on the franchise, nor the best RPG of 2023, but it is appreciated that Bandai Namco takes the risk of getting out of the Battle Arena rut to try other genres.

One Piece works very well as an RPG

Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 takes advantage of the fact that it is a reboot to make positive changes in the narrative and in the playable section. The final result is outstanding, as the new story gives an interesting twist to the characters and the combat system offers many options thanks to the Kameo Fighters, special fighters that help us during skirmishes. And of course, the Fatalities return crazier and funnier than ever.

NetherRealm Studios' latest project is an excellent fighting game, but the downside is that it fell short when it came to game modes and online options; It is clear that debuting after Street Fighter 6 worked against him. In addition, it had bugs and errors that affected players during the first professional tournaments.

That said, we are sure that Mortal Kombat 1 will be liked by fans of the genre and those who just enjoy the brutality of the combat.

A quality experience that does not reach other greats

Gunbrella

Since we saw Gunbrella at an Indie World Showcase we kept our eye on it, because it seemed to us like a kind of Shovel Knight but with jeans. In part she is similar, because she is a platformer, but she goes further in terms of world building and in her narrative. Instead of going through levels that are only linked by an overworld, in this adventure all the scenarios are connected.

This means that from time to time we return to a place that was previously blocked or that holds a secret. In part, we also do a lot of research into each scenario because the story is deep and full of mystery and revenge, and this is a great motivation to play non-stop. The movement is extremely fluid and responsive, so perfecting it is a lot of fun, although we think it could have been exploited better. Apart from this, its short duration and its technical problems, it is easy to recommend it.

A fluid and responsive indie

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective

Ghost Trick is one of those games that comes from an original idea that evolves into something unique and creative. The game by Shu Takumi, creator of Ace Attorney, is guided by the surprise of mystery and the humor of comedy. Here, the graphic novel gets the blood flowing in our brains with unconventional puzzles and the exploration of the powers of a confused ghost.

Although it is a port, it includes some improvements in the format and graphic quality that show the designs of the original game in all their splendor. In addition, it adapts the mechanics designed for touch screens to a traditional control, without losing the essence of point and click. Ghost Trick is a game that was lost in the shadows because it was a difficult proposition to assimilate, but its story full of nuances should be known by everyone.

A game that has the opportunity to shine as it deserves

SEASON: a letter to the future

When we think about video games, the first thing that comes to our mind is the word “fun”; However, there are experiences that we would be unable to classify as entertaining, and that still touch our hearts. That is the case of SEASON: A letter to the future.

This beautiful indie proposal invites us to take a bicycle trip to collect memories. In essence, that's all we do: visit a place, take photographs, record audio and collect objects. The premise is very simple, but it gains strength thanks to its message that makes us reflect on the importance of memories. If we lose our memory, is it a blessing or a punishment?

SEASON: A letter to the future is not for everyone, but those who connect with its concept will live a journey that they will hardly forget.

A magical game, which is not for everyone

