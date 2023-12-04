It seems that we have a very curious publication related to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this time focused on its searches.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom para Nintendo Switch

We can confirm that it is one of the most wanted games of 2023, at least in Japan. We know in Japan there is a preference for the Yahoo! search engine. and today we have interesting details:

Yahoo! Japan just released the 5 most popular quests of 2023. It was almost a complete domination by Nintendo this time, as you can see in the breakdown below: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Pokémon Scarlet and Purple Pokémon Sleep Pikmin 4 Honkai : Star Rail Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was the top gaming search on Yahoo! Japan in 2023, but overall Nintendo had a great performance. Nintendo’s leadership in Japan is expected to continue into 2024.

Don’t hesitate to check out all the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gift distributions.

What is your opinion? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments. Remember that this sequel is now available: you have our analysis of the Tears of the Kingdom game here and our complete guide to this game here.

Fuente