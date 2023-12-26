You already know that the Game of the Year award at the Game Awards did not go to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but it seems that it has been named the best title of 2023 by EDGE. Now we have more recognitions among the best games of 2023.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, among the best games of 2023

The information comes this time from Famitsu, the most popular video game magazine in Japan. These are the results of the “Famitsu Super Popular Game Awards 2023“, a vote between game creators and celebrities from Japan (actors, talents, influencers, etc.) who choose their most addictive games of the year.

In 2023, more than 188 participants voted for their five favorite games. The results constituted this top:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD• Released May 12, 2023 • Nintendo Switch) Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix• Released June 22, 2023 • PlayStation 5) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD • Released October 20, 2023 • Nintendo Switch) Suika Game (Aladdin and 5, Xbox One and Series, PC)

What is your opinion? Don't hesitate to leave it in the comments. Remember that this sequel is now available: you have our analysis of the Tears of the Kingdom game here and our complete guide to this game here.

