It is very possible that, in 2024, there will be big changes in the streaming market and in the consumption habits of users. Some, such as the entry of advertising-supported subscriptions, are already gaining more and more ground. Others will possibly be talked about next year. For now, what we can do is review the television-audiovisual industry report 2023 that Barlovento Comunicación has published and that reveals interesting aspects to us.

The leader in Spain

We will have to see what happens next year, but for now, Netflix continues to be the leading platform in our country. Right now in Spain There are 30,235,000 people who already access to television and streaming services like these, which leads to data that, in percentages, becomes 72.6% of the population. But to analyze this data, what we are going to do is talk about the number of homes, an aspect in which the platforms reach a number of 13,427,000 in our country.

Taking that figure into account is when we can begin to break down the index reached by each of the services that make up the top 10. And, in this regard, Netflix leads the table reaching 9.4 million of Spanish houses. This is a really high figure that marks a leadership with which, today, it is seen that it is difficult for there to be a rival that can match them. Because, as we are going to see in the next paragraph, the second position is occupied by a platform whose cost does not only consist of providing access to a streaming medium.

The rest of the top 10

As we indicated, second place is occupied by Amazon Prime Video, which does not have as much merit, to a certain extent, considering that access to the streaming platform comes within the subscription to the store. It is known that there are many people who enjoy Prime Video, but perhaps not all of them would consider making the payment if it were an independent charge that was not linked to having free shipping on purchases or being able to access other united services of the e-commerce giant. In the case of Amazon, its capacity brings the service to 7.4 million Spanish homes.

The third position is occupied, more realistically, by Disney+. The streaming service has encountered difficulties growing after the users have suffered a bit of burnout regarding the main contents of the platform. Because although Disney Plus also has movies and series that are not related to Disney's most famous brands, it is true that a large part of the attraction of the subscription lies in Star Wars, Marvel and the company's animated productions. If the public gets bored of that, it is logical that the platform will be at a disadvantage. Even so, it has managed to enter 4.4 million homes, which is not bad either.

In fourth place is HBO Max with 4 million homes, a figure that could suffer or even improve significantly when in 2024 it becomes only Max. That will be a turning point in which you can see if you really progress or if you end up losing positions. For its part, with great strength, Movistar+ is in fifth position with 3.3 million homes, while DAZN appears in sixth place with 1.4 million homes to which it has brought its sports service.

The top 10 is completed by Vodafone with 1 million homes, Orange TV with 0.9 million, Rakuten with 0.6 million homes and Filmin with 0.6 million. Many streaming platforms minors do not even make it into the rest of the list, in which, apart from the services mentioned, there are respectively Euskaltel, Jazztel, “R” and Telecable.