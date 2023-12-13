Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

Tools Up! Ultimate Edition – January 5, 2024

A local co-op show full of mayhem, all about home renovations and the outdoors. It comes with all updates, content and DLC in one package, and supports up to four players.

Rising Lords – January 18, 2024

Along with a gripping story campaign, other engaging elements expand its tactical appeal with exciting card and board game features, presenting an experience that should not be overlooked.

On the other hand, it has been confirmed that Yohane the Parhelion: Numazu in the Mirage will be released on February 22, 2024:

