A few days until Christmas and parents' Whatsapp groups will start screaming. Complaints about the many homework assignments given by teachers to children, limiting what is the real objective of the holiday, i.e. unplugging, will not be long in coming this year either. The fact that there is a lot of homework during the holidays, perhaps too much, is a topic that has been more than discussed, but not yet resolved. International surveys also say this, such as that of Timms (Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study). “We need a fair measure in giving children homework, which is not an overload and a source of boredom for anyone”, stated Federica Ciccanti, pedagogist, clinical pedagogist, family mediator and author of 'Easy Rules. Happy parents (and children too)', published by Vallardi.

“Homework should have the aim of bringing children closer to school and keeping their interest in it alive. They should be the privileged moment in which the boy or girl fills the curiosity already fueled by the contents learned in class during hours of teaching, and it would be useful if they were carried out in small groups”, suggests the pedagogist who does not exclude the use of artificial intelligence to fulfill the duty. “The risk, however – she warns – is that the sources are not verified and that it is used by the little ones, quickly and badly”.

Here are 5 tips to “get out alive”:

1) “Make a work plan with a timing for completing the project tasks”, invites Ciccanti. Diary in hand, or digital calendar if you prefer, and you start counting the days until you return to school, excluding Saturdays and Sundays as well as holidays. We count the pages that have to be studied, the exercises to be done and we start planning by deciding jointly – parents and children – to dedicate a number of hours where concentration and energy will be dedicated only to the tasks. An extra 20% is added to the estimated time, because an unexpected event or difficulty can always happen. This will be training to better plan activities when children become adults.”

Again: 2) “Be clear about what the tasks are for, so as not to perceive them as an obligation. The tasks – continues Ciccanti – should be presented as if they were quizzes or riddles, so as not to bore them. The study subjects should be alternated during dedicated afternoons in the schedule and breaks should also be included where the children can distract themselves, either by playing or by taking a quick peek at friends' chats on Whatsapp. It is important to hydrate by drinking water, indulging in a chat about something they like” .

3) “Finding moments of family sharing. You can go to see an exhibition, or visit a place that talks about what the children have done at school and what they have been assigned for home – continues the pedagogist – Or you can talk about it at table, or when relaxing on the sofa, rather than using a smartphone or keeping the TV on.

4) “Check data and news if artificial intelligence is used. AI – suggests the expert – will be increasingly present in our lives, but we must pay attention to what emerges from its use, without ever idealizing it or on the contrary demonize it. AI is not a problem solver, it is an educational tool, an application that can make our lives easier.”

5) “Take a break every 20-40 minutes, depending on your age – Ciccanti continues – by stretching your legs or taking a short walk. It is during breaks, and during sleep, that information consolidates in our mind. Without the right amount of rest, therefore, the concepts learned do not sink in efficiently. Taking breaks and having a good quality of rest also helps prevent tiredness and lowers cortisol, the stress hormone. Experiencing situations prolonged stress can cause demotivation to the point of becoming chronic. Motivation – the pedagogue comments – is the lifeblood of a student”.