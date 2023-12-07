loading…

The Israeli Zionist army turns Palestinian houses in the Gaza Strip into Chabad Houses. Photo/Middle East Eye.

GAZA TRACK – Disgraceful actions carried out by soldiers Israel that turns a house in Gaza Strip north became “the first Chabad House in Gaza.” That’s what the Israeli media report, The Times of Israel, said.

The soldiers, followers of the Chabad-Lubavitch Hasidic Judaism movement, took pictures in the town of Beit Hanoun and the images have now gone viral on social media.

Chabad is considered a conservative sect of Orthodox Judaism whose leaders in Israel have long opposed the creation of a Palestinian state, or territorial concessions to Palestinians.

The sect has a complicated relationship with Zionism, opposing Israeli independence day celebrations, singing the national anthem and raising flags, but strongly supports the Israeli army.

Chabad Houses are centers that offer kosher food, prayer rooms, and other religious services to local and traveling Jews.

Figures in the sect have boasted of the possibility of holding celebrations at homes in the Gaza Strip, including lighting Hannukah candles.

The move follows several actions taken by the Israeli army during their ground invasion of Gaza, such as erecting menorahs on abandoned buildings and drawing stars of David with their tanks on the level ground.

Incidents such as those described above raise concerns that Israel is potentially planning a long-term presence in Gaza.