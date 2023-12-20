Suara.com – Aaliyah Massaid's bucin attitude came into the public spotlight again when she accompanied Tariq Halilintar to a football match some time ago.

At the football match, Aaliyah Massaid, his girlfriend, also came to support Tariq Halilintar.

However, Aaliyah Massaid's reaction when trying to cheer up Tariq Halilintar, who lost the football match, actually stole attention.

After Tariq Halilintar finished competing and lost, Aaliyah Massaid immediately offered a drink to Atta Halilintar's younger brother.

“Drink drink drink, this is your drink of defeat,” said Aaliyah Massaid enthusiastically as reported by TikTok @rizhamchanay, Tuesday (19/12/2023).

Aaliyah Massaid (Instagram/@aaliyah.massaid)

Then, Aaliyah Massaid tried to give encouragement by convincing that Tariq Halilintar was still the man in her heart even though he lost the match.

Tariq Halilintar, who looked tired, did not give a too expressive response to Aaliyah Massaid.

“It's okay, it's okay, it's okay, it's okay to be happy, you're still the champion in my heart, you're the champion in my heart,” said Aaliyah Massaid excitedly while touching Tariq Halilintar's chest.

“Yes, indeed,” said Tariq Halilintar briefly and quietly.

For this reason, a number of netizens think that Tariq Halilintar looks displeased with Aaliyah Massaid's behavior.

Apart from that, they also considered Aaliyah Massaid to be more affectionate towards Thariq Halilintar in the video.

“Thariq doesn't seem happy, like he's depressed, unlike Fuji,” said @wielona**.

“It's a pity that I'm so excited, I'm embarrassed to be an active girl,” said @gabby**.

“It really looks like the girl is crazy, the guy is just normal. Yes, the name is also the result of an arranged marriage, not love from the eyes,” said @pankaju***.

“Hhhh ​​Alya is the one who's bucin, not like Fuji, who Tariq always loves,” said @mamapink***.