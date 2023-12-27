Tononi: “The Capital bill and the board list will change governance”

With almost a quarter of a century behind it, the Corporate Governance Code seems to have played its role well, as evidenced by the significant presence of foreign institutional investors in Italian listed companies. Massimo Tononi, currently president of Banco BPM and elected president of the Corporate Governance Committee, shares his perspective on the banking world in an exclusive interview with Affari&Finanza.



His assignment coincides with the decision not to subject the Code to the usual biennial review. When asked why, Tononi replies: “We are on the eve of a real tsunami, in terms of the new sustainability reporting rules: some will come into force next year, others in 2025; others still have to be issued at community level. It will be a package of measures that will have a very strong impact on companies. It is better to wait until the framework is clarified and implemented before writing new Recommendations for companies. We will talk about it again in 2025, also because sustainability is not the only aspect in progress.”

Tononi then underlines the importance of the Capital Bill in the current political panorama. “The enabling law, which has yet to be approved, has many sensitive points for corporate life. And even in this case it is best to wait until the legislative framework is clearer”. One of the issues debated is the list for the renewal of the board of directors, proposed by the outgoing board. Tononi reflects on the issue: “Abroad it is the norm almost everywhere and it is spreading in Italy too. It is a very effective tool, as long as it does not become a self-referential perpetuation mechanism of the board of directors, cas sometimes happens in the United States.”

On the possible overlap of candidates and voting for the same list, Tononi admits that some passages of the Capital Bill are particular and require in-depth reflection. “However, the spirit seems right to me: moving towards a more balanced system of representation.” When asked about his opinion on list voting, Tononi states: “This is a great thing, which in turn gives space to minorities. I think it is important to maintain it, even if it must be considered that there is not just one ideal corporate governance recipe, but many different solutions, suitable for different contexts.”

Finally, Tononi returns to the Corporate Governance Code and reflects on any necessary changes. “The architecture is efficient and very advanced. What is sometimes missing is substantial adherence to the rules: from a formal point of view it is a success verified every time, in company relations, but adherence to the spirit of the rules is a another thing: it is a question of behavior, not of rules. It is a limited problem and let me say that it is not just an Italian problem.”

Tononi underlines that, despite the different associations in the Corporate Governance Committee, the interests of company owners and market representatives are more aligned than it seems. “The directors of a company want to attract capital at low costs, which can only happen if there are good governance rules and the company is well managed. The same interest is that of institutional investors and the market in general: that the company is efficient, well managed and produces good results”. In conclusionand, Tononi underlines that good governance practices attract capital and reduce costs, as demonstrated by the strong presence of foreign investors in Italian listed companies.



