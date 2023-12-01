Tonight the Semifinal of La Voz 2023 arrives. The coaches come this far with two talents on their teams, but from now on everything can change. You decide with your votes through the website which is your favorite artist to become a semi-finalist.

Pablo López comes this far with two great talents: Pablo’s feeling and Lucas’ incredible voice. Antonio Orozco has opted for Nereida and also for Miguel’s talent. For his part, Malú fully trusts Dária and Larisa, while Luis Fonsi hopes to win with Phindile or Elsa.

Of the eight talents in the La Voz Semifinal, the four most voted for by viewers will become finalists. Teams can break up, and it is possible that one of the coaches arrives at the Grand Final of The Voice without representation.

<<< CONSULTATION: The conditions of participation in voting >>>