Süsen told Ömer that Sarp was no longer her boyfriend, a confession that surprised young Eren greatly.

However, it doesn't seem to have gone down too well with Sarp. In the next chapter we will see young Yilmaz very angry because he feels that she has used him.

Süsen will tell him that she knows that he was only with her because she knew that Ömer was annoyed by her, but he will answer that it is much more than that because he is actually very in love with her.

On the other hand, Gönül will discover that Orhan and Sengül are getting married and will do everything in his power to prevent that wedding. He'll even destroy her dress! Will he be able to prevent them from remarrying?

