Sengül has earned 300 thousand liras, almost five times more than she had invested, and she is very surprised to see her dream of being rich getting closer and closer.

In the next chapter we will see Aybike’s mother unable to believe that she was able to earn so much money in such an easy and fast way. Sengül will decide to pay, first, her debts, including the one he owes to Ayla, and then he will consider whether she will continue investing or not. How far will she be willing to go?

What you cannot imagine is that Gönül and Ayla are dealing with a trap and that they are not going to stop until they destroy it.

On the other hand, Zehra’s brother forces his sister to steal from school to pay a debt. He threatens to kill Tolga if she doesn’t. What decision will she make?

In addition, Doruk and Asiye will star in a magical moment imagining what their long-awaited dream life together will be like when they finish university. As will be?

Don’t miss the new episode of Brothers to find out!