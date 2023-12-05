The rhythm in tonight’s program will run hand in hand with Omar Montes. The Spanish artist returns to El Hormiguero to talk about his upcoming projects while having a great time with his friend Pablo Motos.

Born in Madrid, the singer has become one of the leaders of music in Spain. With a versatile urban style and a personality that anyone falls in love with, Omar has managed to win countless awards and recognitions.

The guest knows the program well, having even become a collaborator. His good vibes with Pablo Motos and the affection of the public led him to become part of El Hormiguero. Incredible!

This time, Omar will present his next single in collaboration with Nicky Jam. Two of the most influential reggaeton singers on the planet, together, involved in the same project. Do not miss it!