Password continues to give joy and great moments to the brave people who dare to take on the contest. Every week, there are several who manage to take some money home thanks to their mental agility and the valuable help of the guests.

On this occasion, Miguel Lago and Álex O'Dogherty will be in charge of accompanying the participants on this adventure. Both will arrive on set with a lot of energy and eager to play and will show their most playful and competitive side. Of course, without losing the humor that characterizes them!

Miguel and Álex promise to fight hard and help the contestants take home as much money as possible. Will anyone get the 10,000 euros? We are waiting for you tonight at 10:00 p.m. on Antena 3!