The week continues without lowering the bar with the visit of Kelsey Grammer. The American actor, winner of an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe, arrives to present his new series, Frasier, now available on SkyShowtime.

With this new project, Kelsey returns to embody the character that gave her the worldwide popularity that she boasts today in the audiovisual industry. His role as the psychiatrist Frasier Crane in the series Cheers and the precursor Frasier from 1993, conquered the public from the beginning.

El Hormiguero is used to receiving movie stars. From Jennifer Lawrence to Will Smith, Pablo Motos has hosted world-class actors many times.

This time, on her first visit, Kelsey Grammer will chat with Pablo Motos about the international success of her character and what she feels about stepping back into his shoes in a comedy that made television history. Don't miss it, at 9:45 p.m. on Antena 3.