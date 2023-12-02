Password is characterized by being a fun and strategic program, where contestants can go from laughing to crying, if their assistant is not very good with words. But that’s not going to happen today because we have two luxury guests who will flood the set with laughter and spectacle.

Esty Quesada and Josema Yuste will be in charge of bringing out the best in our contestants and helping them advance to the next round and take home some money. We can assure you that they will surprise you with their strategies in the game!

A lot of humor and great surprises are what awaits us tonight starting at 10:00 p.m. on Password, with Esty Quesada and Josema Yuste. You can not lose this!