El Hormiguero says goodbye to the year, once again consolidating itself as one of the most watched programs on national television. To close the year 2023 with a flourish, the team will welcome Cristina Pedroche, one of its most beloved presenters.

The presenter of Antena 3's Chimes is once again, like last year, the last guest of the year at El Hormiguero. With her Pablo Motos will talk about how he is preparing what is already an essential New Year's Eve event on Antena 3: the broadcast of the end of the year chimes with the chef, Alberto Chicote.

Cristina has proven to have a personality that captivates viewers behind the screen. Today, Trancas and Barrancas will bring out the best in the presenter, making her spend an unforgettable night. Don't miss it, at 9:45 p.m. on Antena 3!