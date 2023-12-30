La star di Shakespear in Love, Full Monty e The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel she died under unexpected circumstances: Tom Wilkinson who in total received six Bafta nominations and two Oscar nominations, for Michael Clayton and In The Bedroom, left us today while both his wife and his family were reunited at home.

The award winning actor Baftahe was equally at home in period dramas like 1995's Sense and Sensibility and 2013's Belle, as he was playing criminal masterminds in films like Rush Hour with Jackie Chan in 1998 or RocknRolla by Guy Ritchie in 2008.

With a total of 130 credits for films and TV series, the actor also won a career Emmy, for playing Benjamin Francklin in a 2008 mini-series.

It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he passed away suddenly at home on December 30th. His wife and family were with him. The family requests privacy at this time.

These are the short and concise words of the press release released by the actor's family and his agent. Tom Wilkinson trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Rada) before following the well-trodden path of theater and television. In 1986 she got her first major role on the big screen in the miniseries First Among Equalsbased on the best-selling novel by Jeffrey Archer.

Of himself he said:

For the first time in my life, I started doing something I knew how to do. I realized that it wasn't necessarily just these Southern bourgeois types who became actors; they could have been people like me. And once I understood it, I never changed my mind.

Undoubtedly acting was the motive of his soul.