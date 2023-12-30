We remember Tom Wilkinson for his role as Gerald Arthur Cooper in Peter Cattaneo's 1997 film and in the Full Monty reboot released this year.

Tom Wilkinson, the protagonist of Full Monty (1997) and Batman Begins (2005), has died today at the age of 75. According to a statement received by the BBC, the British interpreter died at his home in the United Kingdom, accompanied by his wife and his family. For now, the cause of his death has not been made public, and the family requests privacy at this time.

Tom Wilkinson has a very extensive filmography, as throughout his career he has appeared in more than 120 series and films. But, without a doubt, his most remembered role will always be that of Gerald Arthur Cooper in Full Monty, the 1997 comedy directed by Peter Cattaneo.

Sign up for Disney+

Disney+ continues to release new features, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

Other data

What's more, this 2023 Full Monty received a reboot with the same title in miniseries format, which premiered on Disney Plus last July with a total of eight episodes.

In it the original cast of the film was reunited, with Robert Carlyle y Mark Addy once again on screen giving life to Gary “Gaz” Schofield y Dave Horsefall respectively.

Tom Wilkinson's most remembered films and series

Other notable roles in the filmography of Tom Wilkinson They are those of: Carmine Falcone and Batman Begins the Christopher Nolanhe Father Moore in Emily Rose's exorcism (2005) by Scott Derrickson, Sir Graham Dashwood in The exotic Marigold Hotel (2011) by John Madden, or that of James Reid in the series The Green Hornet.

Tom Wilkinson was nominated twice for the Oscars, for his roles as: Matt Fowler in In the room (2001) by Todd Field, and Arthur Edens in Michael Clayton (2007) by Tony Gilroy, and won a Golden Globe for his work in the miniseries John Adams (2008), in which he gave life to Benjamin Franklin.