The new season of The House of the Dragon will present a brutal character who is played by the young actor Tom Taylor.

In the story of House of the Dragon, the struggle for power intensifies and a new face joins the fight between the Greens and the Blacks. Tom Taylor, a young 22-year-old actor, is one of the newcomers to the season 2 cast, but his role is anything but ordinary in this epic fantasy drama.

Tom Taylor had his big cinematic opportunity with the film The Dark Tower (2017), although it was not very successful, he was able to work with Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey. He has later participated in series such as Doctor Foster, Us, Close to Me and The Bay. His last work before joining Westeros is the film The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight (2023).

Tom Taylor (cordonpress)

Who does he play?

Tom Taylor plays Cregan Stark, the current leader of the iconic House Stark. This role is a notable distinction for someone his age, and his position at Winterfell puts him in a strategic position on par with Jacaerys Velaryon, Rhaenyra’s son.

Last season hinted at a meeting between Cregan and Jacaerys, indicating a possible convergence between both characters. This long-awaited encounter, based on George RR Martin’s stories in Fire & Blood, promises to be one of the most intriguing and non-belligerent moments of the next season. Cregan Stark has earned a special place in the hearts of fans of the saga, as reflected by the fervent admiration that he arouses on the forums.

Despite his young age, Tom Taylor’s performance as Cregan Stark could be the stepping stone that elevates him to global recognition among a passionate audience. This opportunity is not only a milestone in his career, but a springboard to massive recognition in the entertainment industry.

Along with Tom Taylor, other talents have joined the season 2 cast, including Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, Kieran Bew, Tom Bennett and Vincent Regan. Anticipation grows as the cast expands, promising a season full of exciting intrigue, unexpected twists, lots of war, and huge dragons.

Do you want to see the new season of The House of the Dragon? Leave me your comments below in the opinion section. Here we leave you the new trailer so you can review it as many times as you want.

For now, we don’t have the exact premiere date on HBO, but it will be sometime in the summer of 2024.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.