Actor Tom Holland explains how he wants to leave behind the Marvel Studios machinery and the security that Spider-Man gives him.

Since debuting as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War (2016), Tom Holland has become a global star. But he wants to focus on his career away from Spider-Man and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In a recent interview, Tom Holland has revealed why he wanted to star in The Crowded Room, where he plays a young man who is accused of a terrible crime.

These are his words.

“I want to do things that scare me, things that make me uncomfortable. When you do what we do, you have to be comfortable being uncomfortable. This show is a perfect example of that. Ben constantly tells me, if you don’t commit, they won’t believe you. The reason I didn’t commit is because I was afraid. I had never done anything like this before. I got so used to the Marvel machine and Spider-Man’s security blanket, feeling protected. So doing something like this was incredibly scary, but because it was so scary, it was very satisfying and rewarding. In the future, if there is something I feel like I can’t do, I want to do that. Playing some kind of stupid English fool is not what I want to do because that’s my life, right?” Tom Holland revealed.

Despite his words, he will return to Marvel.

It hasn’t been confirmed yet, but Tom Holland will return to play Spider-Man in the MCU. Since a fourth installment of his character is in the early stages of production and also cannot miss events as big as Avengers: Secret Wars (2027). Do you think we will see it in another installment? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

