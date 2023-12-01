Tom Holland talks about his possible return to the MCU in Spider-Man 4

Tom Holland has spoken about the state of Spider-Man 4 and his commitment to the character of Marvel.

Spider-Man 4 Update

During an interview with Collider, Holland clarified the state of a quarter of the Spider-Man of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and also explained how conversations with the studios related to production are progressing. We share Holland’s words below.

“All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what a fourth interpretation of my character could look like. Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing. I feel very protective of Spider-Man. I feel very, very lucky to have been able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that became more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy. So I won’t do another one just to do another one. It will have to be worth it for the character.”

Although the actor implies that the next Spider-Man movie is in a very early stage of production, it is likely that he is withholding information. It may be that Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios want to keep their plans secret until the superhero film is announced.

At this time, Spider-Man 4 does not have a release date.