Tom Holland just wants to leave a legacy as Spider-Man

Tom Holland is one of the most recognized actors of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it’s all thanks to his performance as Peter Parker, giving us a fresher and more modern version of the spider hero. However, the future of young british as the wall-crawler is up in the air, since he is not sure if he will put on the suit again after Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third installment of the character’s solo saga.

In the latest installment of the character we were able to see the sinister 6 from Spider-Man: No Way Home, as well as some alternative versions of Spider-Man with the participation of actors such as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Obviously, overcoming this is something that is going to be very complicated for Marvel Studios, since we are talking about one of the best crossovers in the history of cinema and that is just what Tom Holland thinks. In fact, the actor also wants to leave a legacy and is only willing to make another movie if a worthy story is fulfilled for the character.

Spider-Man 4 seems to be further away than we think

In a recent interview with Collider, Holland revealed that he has been in talks with Marvel Studios about a possible fourth Spider-Man movie, but he is not convinced to make it if the legacy of the character is not respected.

“All I can say is that we have been actively engaged in conversations about what a fourth version of my character could be like. Whether or not we can find a way to do the character justice is another thing. I feel very protective of Spider-Man. I feel very, very fortunate that we’ve been able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that became more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect its legacy. So I won’t do another one for the simple act of doing another one. The character will have to be worth it” – Tom Holland.

This means that Tom Holland is an actor who He respects the character in question a lot, because Peter Parker is certainly complex due to all the experiences he has suffered. The final part of Spider-Man: No Way Home It looks like it shows a Spider-Man that closes a stage and approaches being someone more mature and conscious, starting completely from scratch. So there’s room to adapt some of the best Spider-Man comics, of which there are plenty and have been key to continue developing to the character.

Indeed, we still need to see some of the most powerful Spider-Man villains that many fans they were eager to see, such as Venom, Carnage, Kraven the Hunter and many more. With a good story prepared for the new stage of the character, surely it would convince Tom Holland to stay as the interpreter of Peter Parker.

What does this mean for Spider-Man’s future in the MCU?

Holland’s statements call into question the continuity of Spider-Man in the MCUsince it is not known if there will be more films of the character after No Way Home, but he does not rule it out either because he has mentioned that he also is negotiating with Marvel Studios to reach an agreement. However, it must be taken into account that Spider-Man is a character shared between Marvel and Sonywhich implies certain complications when negotiating the rights and conditions of the productions.

As for No Way Home, it was an epic event that will reunite Holland with others actors who have played Spider-Man or his villains in the past, such as Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Alfred Molina or Jamie Foxx, which made the multiverse will get involved and the alternate realities of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

