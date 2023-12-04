Thor and Loki at Marvel Studios

The Loki series left the character in a shocking situation. That’s why it’s interesting to know what Tom Hiddleston thinks about a meeting with Thor.

Attention SPOILERS. After the multiversal chaos, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) decides to tie up all timelines, acquiring brutal responsibility. So he has become a totally different character compared to the last time Thor (Chris Hemsworth) saw him in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), dying at the hands of Thanos (Josh Brolin).

So, a future meeting between Thor and Loki would be most interesting. Will it happen in future movies? I would like to see it… And you? Leave me your comments. The one who thinks about this is Tom Hiddleston, who already imagines that moment.

These are his words.

“It’s a very good question. I think they would be very surprised by each other. In some ways, Thor and Loki have never been further apart, but they are also closer to each other. They have been through a lot. They’ve been through a lot. They have faced so many things. “They have had to endure a lot and suffer so much.”

“But it’s curious, isn’t it? It’s funny that if people change, if they move on, if they are brave enough to make peace with the past and acknowledge their mistakes and missteps, sometimes it is harder for the people closest to you to accept that you are different, that somehow hold on to previous versions of you. “It would definitely be an interesting conversation.” The actor says in a recent interview with SR.

Disney+

All the times Tom Hiddleston and Chris Hemsworth have been together as Loki and Thor in the UCM can be seen on Disney Plus with this link. Meanwhile, we can only wait to find out what plans they have for both characters, since for now it is not clear at all.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.