Legendary actor Tom Hanks addresses the future of Artificial Intelligence in Hollywood!

In an exclusive interview with y!Entertainment, Tom Hanks shared his thoughts on this topic, calling the recent agreement that ended the SAG-AFTRA strikes more of a “parenthesis” than a solution. And you are right to be restless! Since he himself has been a direct victim of the unauthorized use of his image, finding himself in a dental advertisement in October 2023, thanks to AI technology.

These are your warnings.

The actor warns about the current “wild west” of AI in Hollywood and calls for stronger measures to protect the rights of actors. Tom Hanks predicts that regulation will be an urgent need in the future, pointing out the general lack of attention towards this critical issue.

While acknowledging that some viewers may care little whether a character is played by AI or a human, Tom Hanks raises the ethical question: Does it really matter? Meanwhile, he highlights that a well-told story remains a priority for many, regardless of the performer.

Tom Hanks, passionate about history and the impact of milestones on the world, compares this change in Hollywood to previous challenges, such as the arrival of sound in movies. Change is inevitable, and adaptation is crucial.

Reliving his fascination with the moon landing, a defining moment in his life, he reflects on how this historic event shaped his appreciation for the world and its history. “I felt lucky to be alive in that generation that witnessed this great Rubicon of history.”

In an ever-evolving world, Tom Hanks champions the balance between technology and ethics in film, urging the industry to seriously address the implications of AI on acting and storytelling.

