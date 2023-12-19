The Estate of JRR Tolkien, the British foundation that brings together the heirs of the writer John Ronald Reuel Tolkien (1892-1973), has won two lawsuits against the American author Demetrious Polychron for his book 'The Fellowship of the King', which had published and commercially promoted as “the perfect sequel to 'The Lord of the Rings'”.

In April of this year Polychron filed a civil lawsuit against The Estate of Tolkien Estate and Amazon, claiming that Amazon's television series “The Lord of the Rings” infringed the copyright of his book, having it in good part copied for the screenplay.

The California District Court summarily dismissed the lawsuit, finding that Polychron's book itself constituted infringement and could not be used as the basis for a claim for damages (the alleged plagiarist had claimed as much as $250 million in damages). The Estate of Tokien has filed a separate lawsuit against Polychron seeking an injunction preventing further distribution of “The Fellowship of the King.”

In the ruling issued by Judge Steven V. Wilson on December 14, the court imposed a permanent injunction preventing Polychron from distributing further copies of his book and from making other derivative works based on JRR Tolkien's novels. The judge also ordered Polychron to destroy all physical and electronic copies of his book and to submit a declaration, under penalty of perjury, that he has complied with the statute of limitations.