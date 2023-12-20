Tokyo Revengers He has enchanted all his fans in recent weeks by bringing us incredible chapters that have managed to hit just the right note we were all waiting for. Both readers of the manga and unique viewers of the anime have gathered these days to watch the final stage of the series' season.

The work inspired by the work of Ken Wakui is now really sketching its final strokes on a tumultuous canvas that has been the third season. Season 3 (which was incorporated into the catalog along with the Season 2 of the series), took a complete turn of events against Tenjiku and ToMan.

Here you can see Chapter 13 of Season 3.

Tuesday, December 26, is the day we will be able to see the episode 13 of the third season. This is the official confirmed schedule for some countries so far:

Spain: 5:00 p.m.

Mexico: 12:00h

Colombia: 1:00 p.m.

Chile: 3:00 p.m.

Argentina: 3:00 p.m.

It can be seen on Disney+ thanks to Star+ as we have seen in the rest of the season.

This will finally be the last episode of season 3 of Tokyo Revengers and it will close an arc that has been incredibly amazing, with a multitude of chapters that have left us with a taste between bitter and sweet in our mouths. In the end the confrontation between Tenjiku and ToMan will feature a point (and possible ending) to the story of Takemichi and his attempt to save those he cares about most from certain death.