Tokyo Revengers is in its final stage, we have arrived right at the point and continued the series inspired by the work of Ken Wakui. In just a few days we will witness the final touches that will shape this third season of Tokyo Revengers.

Season 3 (which was incorporated into the catalog along with the Season 2 of the series), continues to bring us many surprises, moments of tension and situations that no one would expect. Conquering with each episode a community that is in love with what we are seeing in the series.

Here you can see Chapter 12 of Season 3.

Tuesday, December 19, is the day we will be able to see the episode 12 of the third season. In addition, below we share the premiere schedule in some countries:

Spain: 5:00 p.m.

Mexico: 12:00h

Colombia: 1:00 p.m.

Chile: 3:00 p.m.

Argentina: 3:00 p.m.

Remember that you can follow the anime on Disney+ thanks to Star+, which has been offering us all the content of this new season on the platform. It should be noted that previously Tokyo Revengers It was available on Crunchyroll, although since the beginning of the third season, it has been offered on Disney+, being one of the most viewed series on the platform.