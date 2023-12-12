Tokyo Revengers It is in its final stage and we will witness the final stages of the season. The last notes of the remainder of the season will reach the narrative “climax” of Tokyo Revengers, with the direct combat between the leaders of the Tenjiku and the ToMan.

There are just a few chapters left for season 3 (which was added to the catalog along with Season 2 of the series), to conclude. Tokyo Revengers It continues to be at the peak of success, as one of the most viewed series in recent weeks. Chapter after chapter, Ken Wakui’s work has managed to conquer the interest and hearts of millions of fans around the world.

Here you can see Chapter 11 of Season 3…

Tuesday, December 12 is the day we can see the episode. This is the schedule in some countries:

Spain: 5:00 p.m.

Mexico: 12:00h

Colombia: 1:00 p.m.

Argentina: 3:00 p.m.

Chile: 3:00 p.m.

Remember that you can follow the anime on Disney+ thanks to Star+, which has the retransmission rights of the work. We are in the final stages of the Arco de Tenjiku, so in just a couple of minutes we will witness the final season finale of Tokyo Revengers. Do you feel like it?