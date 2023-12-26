With Godzilla: Minus One sweeping theaters, Toho addresses when we will see a sequel to the film, although it seems that we will have to wait for its own.

After several obstacles, Godzilla: Minus One, the new film, finally landed in movie theaters in Spain on December 15. movie of the iconic kaiju written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki.

Its plot takes place in post-war Japan, where Its inhabitants are going to have to deal with another great catastrophe when the fearsome Godzilla makes his appearance in the country and cause havoc of all kinds.

Will we have a sequel to Godzilla: Minus One?

In view of the overwhelming success it has had in cinemas around the world, it is a matter of time before That one announce a sequel to Godzilla: Minus One, or failing that, a new film in the franchise set in another period.

In a recent interview for GQ Japan, Minami Ichikawaproducer of Godzilla: Minus One, has addressed the studio's future plans for the famous kaiju on the big screen.

Although the producer has commented that Toho has a specialized department known as the “Godzilla Room” where new monster projects are developed, At the moment it seems that there will not be much of a rush to release another film in the franchise to theaters.

“There was an animated Godzilla movie a few years ago and in the future we will continue to pursue various new ideas, such as publications, commercial products and collaborative products. However, as for the next live-action movie, I personally don't think there is a need to rush too many things.

After all, movies are about the power of work. We have a good idea, a good script, a good director and a good cast, and we want to work on it carefully. After all, Godzilla is a very valuable character,” says the producer.

The most immediate thing after the premiere of Godzilla: Minus One is the black and white version of the film that will be released in theaters in Japan on January 12, 2024, although at the moment it is unknown and this version will be We will smell around these parts.