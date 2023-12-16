Suara.com – Mayang Lucyana Fitri is not playing around in pursuing the world of music. Together with Voice Band, Doddy Sudrajat's daughter released a mini album entitled Story of Love.

The successful release of the Story of Love album is certainly encouraging for the Mayang Voice Band (MVB). The reason is, this has been a wait of almost three years, after the band was formed in 2020.

Moreover, Mayang Voice Band has dismantled personnel. Initially, this band was created with the concept of all female personnel. However, because it was not easy to realize this plan, they then changed the format.

Mayang Voice Band. (AFE Records)

“MVB experienced a change of personnel in 2021. Having been on hiatus for several months, MVB finally changed the concept to a band with all female personnel. However, because it was quite difficult to find female personnel to fill the lead guitar, finally Izal joined as the lead guitarist,” said Doddy Sudrajat, who also acted as manager of MVB, at a recent press conference in the South Jakarta area.

There are six songs presented by MVB on this mini album. Meanwhile, for music genre, Mayang et al chose the type of pop rock music from the 2000s era which was influenced by the music of Avril Lavigne, The Cranberriers, and Paramore.

“So I've been in a band for 11 years, I've performed cafe to cafe too. So I'm inspired by many bands like Coklat to Utopia. So I'm inspired by bands that I've listened to since I was little. Like classic rock, when I'm on the road I often listen to songs “band children's songs,” added Mayang.

Of the six songs presented, “My Heart is Only for You” is the mainstay single. “This song was created by previous MVB personnel. This song tells the story of a couple who are having an affair. She feels lucky to have a sincere boyfriend, the guy always provides help to the girl. And the girl can't look away because this guy is considered her destiny,” said Mayang .

MVB personnel admitted that they did not experience any significant difficulties during the recording process for the Story of Love album. Moreover, they have always been very enthusiastic about making music and producing their debut album.

“Fortunately there were no time constraints on working on this album. Talking about the schedule, MVB has agreed to once a week for rehearsals, and twice a week when there is a stage,” said Doddy Sudrajat.

Under the auspices of the AFE Records label, the Mayang Voice Band's Story of Love album can be enjoyed on all digital platforms since December 15 2023.

Apart from Mayang who provides vocals and guitar, MVB also consists of Izal (lead guitar), Ajeng (bass) Fifi (keyboard), and Devi (drums).