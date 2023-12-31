Suara.com – Aaliyah Massaid is one of the most discussed names in 2023. Especially after her relationship with Thariq Halilintar was revealed to the public.

Since then, everything related to him has been highlighted. Starting from appearance to family background.

He is known as the younger brother of Zahwa Massaid. Plus, she is the daughter of Reza Artamevia and the late Adjie Massaid.

But it turns out his family background doesn't stop there. It was revealed that he had a relationship with Raffi Ahmad.

Launching from the TikTok account @koin2sisi on Sunday (31/12/2023), Aaliyah Massaaid's family relationship with him was exposed by Raffi Ahmad. At that time, he was talking with Reza Artamevia.

Directly in front of Nagita, Raffi mentioned that Reza Artamevia's brother was married to his brother. This indirectly makes them family.

“Auntie Reza and I are brothers, yes we are,” said Raffi Ahmad, which was confirmed by Reza Artamevia.

Reza Artamevia's brother is a businessman named Fiki Satari. Fiki then married Raffi Ahmad's cousin.

“Fiki Satari married my cousin,” explained Raffi.

In fact, the figure of Fiki Satari recently met Raffi Ahmad. He and his wife visited Raffi's restaurant, Le Nusa in France.

Aaliyah Massaid and Reza Artamevia are brand ambassadors for beauty products. (TikTok/ @fansfagealtor)

The revelation of evidence that Raffi and Aaliyah are distant relatives further confirms the existing rumors. Various comments were posted by netizens.

“Even brothers,” said a shocked netizen.

“After all, F fans say Aaliyah knows Raffi because of F,” quipped another netizen.

“That's all Aal Sultan's family,” someone commented.

“Who didn't believe Aal, Raffi's brother yesterday,” said another netizen.