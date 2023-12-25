Suara.com – Indonesian Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto will carry out activities together with the 6th President of the Republic of Indonesia Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) in Aceh. Both will be present at the Aceh tsunami commemoration event.

Prabowo's agenda was confirmed by the Secretary of the Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN), Nusron Wahid. Nusron emphasized that Prabowo's presence at the event was in his capacity as Minister of Defense.

“Yes, that's right. Tomorrow in his capacity as Minister of Defense together with the 6th President SBY, there will be an event in Aceh. The activity is actually commemorating the 19th anniversary of the Aceh Tsunami,” said Nusron to journalists, Monday (25/12/2023).

Nusron said that the Aceh tsunami commemoration event would also be attended by Acehnese figures from upstream Balang with around 250 participants.

“Hulu Balang and Acehnese figures with Pak SBY. At the same time commemorating the tsunami and Aceh peace at the Hermes Hotel,” said Nusron.

SBY Pilgrimage to Mass Graves

Chairman of the Democratic Party Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) and the 6th President of the Republic of Indonesia Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) made a pilgrimage to the Siron Mass Grave, Aceh, Monday (25/12).

The pilgrimage was carried out by both of them to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the tsunami disaster in Aceh.

“To commemorate the 19th anniversary of the Aceh tsunami disaster, I and Pak SBY made a pilgrimage to the Siron cemetery. Here, 46,718 earthquake and tsunami victims were buried en masse. Natural disasters that to this day still leave us all sad. Thank God, now Aceh continues to rise. “Our prayers are with all the people of Aceh,” said AHY in his statement, Monday (25/12/2023).

Meanwhile, SBY in his speech reminded that the land of Aceh had experienced a major tragedy. He hopes that the nation's leaders can provide better justice and prosperity in the future.

“This is where I and my late beloved wife and the Minister of Religion (deceased) saw the bodies of the martyrs (victims of the Aceh tsunami),” explained SBY.

“After the tsunami hit Aceh, I and the late Mrs. Ani often visited Aceh, because the tsunami disaster is history that cannot be forgotten,” continued SBY.

Through his visit to Aceh, SBY recalled his time as President of the Republic of Indonesia when the tsunami hit Aceh in 2004.

“When I arrived in Aceh, I saw lots of bodies lying everywhere. This place reminded me of all the spirits who had passed away in that terrible disaster,” said SBY.

While delivering his speech, SBY several times wiped away tears that fell and his voice faltered in the middle of his speech.

SBY said the tsunami disaster was one of the most difficult trials faced by the people of Aceh at that time.

“Hopefully in the future Aceh will become more developed and its people will become more prosperous,” said SBY.

AHY and SBY arrived at the location wearing Muslim clothes and caps. The rainy conditions did not dampen the enthusiasm of the residents who took part in the pilgrimage.

After praying together, AHY and SBY sowed flowers together. Also present were the Secretary General of the DPP Democratic Party, Teuku Riefky Harsya, and the Chair of the DPD Democratic Party of Aceh Province, Muslim.