Mohammed Ben Sulayem is not going through a particularly easy time. The FIA ​​investigation opened and then hastily closed into the alleged conflict of interest involving Toto Wolff and his wife, Susie Stoddart, which will lead to a millionaire lawsuit to be brought by Mercedes, as well as by the two spouses, is only the latest sensational episode to stir the waters.

Even Jean Todt, Ben Sulayem's predecessor as president of the FIA, after two years of silence has decided to remove a few pebbles from his shoe towards the manager of the Emirates who had raised serious doubts about the economic management of the International Federation.

In an interview with Equipe Todt touched on the delicate topic for the first time, defining the criticisms as unfounded, but that he was not surprised by the attacks due to the “character” of his successor.

Ben Sulayem, who took over from Todt at the end of 2021, stressed several times that one of the biggest headaches he had to deal with was the deficit he inherited in the FIA's budget.

“We found a financial situation that we weren't aware of. We had a deficit that preceded the pandemic, but I'm happy to have filled it.” There was talk of “…a $20 million hole,” adding that his early days as president had been marked by an unexpected lawsuit involving a dispute over patents involving the Halo.

Todt, speaking to the French sports newspaper, responded for the first time on the topic, claiming that the 2021 FIA deficit was a consequence of the Covid crisis, given that he was forced to work hard to save both the governing body Government that F1..

“When I left, there must have been more than 250 million euros in federal reserves – explained Todt – and when I arrived in 2009, there were just 40 million euros, although the FIA ​​had sold the commercial rights of F1 to one hundred years just a few years earlier.”

“It doesn't seem appropriate to talk about a deficit, given that when I left, the FIA ​​budget had been tripled, thanks to the introduction of new championships and sources of income, such as Formula E, the World Endurance Championship or the Rally Raid”.

Jean then added: “It's true that we left a controversy when I left, but the Halo trial was not swept under the carpet. It was well documented and monitored by our services; we had presented it to the Senate and the World Council before I left, and the current president had participated in that presentation.”

“It was a lawsuit filed in Texas by an engineer who held a patent valid only in the United States and for a short period. So when I left, there was nothing secret. And there was nothing else. But I wasn't surprised, because I knew who my successor would be. I know the character.”

Ben Sulayem had also expressed himself with harsh words against Todt's management and Jean replied: “No, I don't care. It's all smoke. I start from the principle that when one chapter closes and another opens it makes no sense to attack those who preceded you. Leaving Peugeot, Ferrari and the FIA, I have never made a malicious comment. It is useless to launch accusations, especially when they are false.”

The Frenchman then added: “Without going into too much detail, I can say that the Federation's revenues have increased very clearly compared to before. And the role in F1 governance has also been re-evaluated. It now has a third of the votes, along with the promoter and the teams. It's a night and day difference compared to previous agreements.”

“You can't stop someone from criticizing or disagreeing. But everything I have done during my presidency has always been approved by the Senate and the World Council.”

And to close Todt commented: “Everything that had been put in place during my mandate has been overturned…”.

