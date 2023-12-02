Luxury, Matteo Tamburini new creative director of Tod’s: debut in February 2024 for Milan Fashion Week

The group Tod’s announces the brand’s new creative directorwhich will make its debut with the women’s collection autumn-winter 2024/25, on the occasion of Milan Fashion Week in February 2024. It’s about Matteo Tamburini, class of ’82 from Urbino. After studying Fashion and Design, she made her debut in the fashion world in the early 2000s, working for some of the major luxury brands. In particular, in the style office of Pucci (for three years), in that of Schiaparelli – a brand also owned by Diego della Valle – and in Rochas, including thelast experience in Bottega Veneta since 2017.



He had also worked in Bottega Veneta – reports Pambianco Walter Chiapponi, before arriving at Tod’s in 2018, and it was approximately five months after his farewell that Tamburini’s appointment arrived.

«Matteo Tamburini is a talented creative person – he stated Diego Della Valle, president and ceo of the Tod’s Group -. His modern vision of high quality and Italian lifestyle will certainly bring added value to our brand. Tamburini will coordinate a style office made up of people with great experience and great sensitivity for everything relating to the world of luxury.”

«I am honored and excited to join the Tod’s family and of a brand that is closely linked to my origins and my memories. I recognize myself in the values ​​of the brand and in the continuous search for high quality and style followed to date and I can’t wait to be able to give my contribution”, commented Matteo Tamburini.

