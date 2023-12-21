Confirmed the first free game of the Epic Games Store Christmas promotions that they will give away on Wednesday, December 20, and it will be one a day.

Update: Epic Games Store has released today's free game, which as leaked yesterday, is DNF Duel, a 2D fighting game from Arc System Works.

But it is free only for 24 hours, until December 21 at 5:00 p.m. On Thursday, December 21, at 5:00 p.m., DNF Duel will no longer be free, and there will be another free game, currently unknown.

Original news: The next free game in the Christmas promotions Epic Games Store it could have leaked. Currently, the Epic Games Store is giving away Destiny: Legacy Collection, a compilation of three campaigns for 0 euros (its RRP is 60 euros).

Destiny 2 Legacy Collection It will be free until on Wednesday, December 20 at 5:00 p.m.at which point it will no longer be free and there will be another free game, for now, a mysterious game.

We don't know exactly Epic Games' plans to give away games this Christmas, but according to billbil-kun, the mystery game that will be free has already been confirmed… on the Epic Games Store in China.

In addition, it would not be the only free game of the week: Epic Store will pass to give away a free game a day, instead of one free game a week. And there are clues as to what any of them may be.

Leaks of future free games on the Epic Games Store

According to car car-only, tomorrow's game Wednesday will be DNF Duel. And that's because has appeared on the Epic Games Store in Chinaalthough I had already been warning that this would be the title of the week.

DNF Duel It came out in June 2022, and it is a 2D fighting game from Arc System Works, creators of Guilty Gear or Dragon Ball FighterZ, and is based on Dungeon & Fighter, a beat 'em up and RPG popular in Korea.

Even if you don't know the characters, DNF Duel is a very spectacular fighting game with a combat system that seems simple, but is very intense. It lacks some variety of modes and content… but if it's free…

This game, if there are no changes in plans, It will be free for only 24 hours: During the two weeks of Christmas and New Year's, Epic Games is giving away one free game a day. The games are unknown, but billbil-kun believes that the one on the 23rd will be a bundle… which could be Quake and Quake 2.

For now, you still have time to get the Destiny 2 collection on the Epic Games Store, available for free until December 20 at 17:00 CET.