Lola has broken her silence and confessed the truth to Malena, unleashing a whirlwind of emotions. The revelation that Lola is her biological mother has shocked the young woman, opening a wedge between them.

Thanks to a trick from Benigna, Silvia and Quintero have spoken and, finally, have managed to clear up all the misunderstandings. After a passionate kiss, the couple has decided to give their love story a second chance.

Malena, upon discovering that Mario is her biological father, has collapsed in front of his grave. After asking Curro to take her to Alicante, the little Quevedo family shared her pain.

After Dolores' confession to Malena, Elena has sought revenge and has asked Crespo for help. He, fed up with her manipulations, has broken up with her, completely refusing to destroy the Gómez family.