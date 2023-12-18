Roberto Leal has surprised us all by playing a substitute teacher at the academy where Manolita and Gala study. With his Andalusian charm and humor, he has left the students speechless.

After class, Manolita and Gala praised his way of teaching, and recommended that he try the John Wayne croquettes at 'El Asturiano'.

But his cameo was not the only one. Sonsoles Ónega, presenter of And now Sonsoles, has arrived at the supermarket as the City Council's press officer and has helped Benigna with a letter to the mayor.

The woman has offered to write a new formal letter and deliver it personally to Tierno Galván, filling Benigna with joy.

Gala has visited Carlos in prison, where she has learned of his plans: he is willing to plead guilty to avoid a longer sentence. Although the young man believes that he should follow the advice of his lawyer, this decision has broken Gala's heart.

Rafa has made Alicia believe that Isidro is his representative, and Sofía has been stunned to meet them. Despite the confusion, the dancer has played along, at least for the moment.

Elena, after an ultimatum from Román, has proposed a new truce to Lola so as not to lose her son. In this way, she will allow her to get closer to Malena, but on the condition that she never finds out that she is her biological mother.