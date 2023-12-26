Suara.com – Amid increasing rumors about the Oppo Find X7 Series, the company announced a conference regarding this device today, Wednesday (27/12/2023).

Oppo plans to reveal interesting improvements and innovative features brought by the latest Oppo Find X7 range.

However, Oppo might reveal some interesting details, and we might get to know about its official launch, which is expected around mid-January.

Reporting from the Gizmochina page, the tagline for tomorrow's conference is “Exploring Technology No Man's Land” (translated).

This conference is being held jointly with Hasselblad, so information about the device's camera prowess will surely come to light.

We can also expect more information about upcoming satellite communications features.

Oppo Find X7 official launch date leaked. (Gizmochina)

This smartphone is teased to feature the Oppo Find X7 Series with a 1-inch Sony LYT-900 camera sensor with a pixel size of 1.6μm.

The device has appeared on Geekbench and other public certifications, confirming its other features.

Following are some of the specifications and features of the Oppo Find X7 range that are circulating in rumors.

The Oppo Find X7 lineup will debut in three different models without a “Pro” model, including the Oppo Find

The standard Oppo Find

Both devices have some LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

The Oppo Find

All three models will support a 120Hz refresh rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming.

In the camera department, the standard version will house a LYT-808 50MP main sensor with OIS, a Samsung JN1 50MP ultrawide lens, and an Omnivision OV64 64MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom and OIS support.

Oppo Find X7 leaks. (X/@@saaaanjjjuuu)

The Ultra version will feature a Sony LYT-900 50MP sensor with OIS and an LYT800 50MP ultrawide.

There will be several telephoto lenses, including a 50MP IMX858 sensor with OIS and 6x optical zoom and a 50MP IMX890 sensor with OIS and 3x optical zoom.

All three devices will feature the same 5000 mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging.

Meanwhile, the Ultra variant will also support 50W wireless charging.

The Oppo Find X7 Ultra's packaging box has also been leaked, giving us a glimpse of it.

However, pricing and availability are not yet known but are expected to be revealed later today at an event to be held in China.