Eddie Murphy starred in a rather late sequel a few years ago, and tonight you can enjoy it for free on DTT, as it will be broadcast on FDF.

During these Christmas periods, all the DTT television channels are offering us a succulent variety of films so that we have something to choose from: from action and adventure feature films to more intimate films. But in FDF one of the best comedies recent by Eddie Murphy.

In 2021, Eddie Murphy premiered El Rey de Zamunda, a sequel to the comedy The Prince of Zamunda (1988) that arrived in theaters more than thirty years later from the original film. The film recovered part of the cast from the first film, such as: Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones o Shari Headleybut John Landis was replaced by Craig Brewer at the address.

The King of Zamunda resumed the story of the prince Akeem Jofferwho discovered that he had an unknown son in the United States when he was about to become king, then set out in search of him.

Fiction Factory will broadcast El Rey de Zamunda tonight at 22:20, and plans to end the film's broadcast at 00:25. If you miss its premiere live or on on-demand television, keep in mind that it is also available on on-demand services such as Amazon Prime Video or Tivify.

What are they showing on DTT today?

Be sure to check the programming of the TDT for tonight, because you will find real gems on TV, like Chef (2014) on The 1Father there is only one 2: The arrival of the mother-in-law (2020) in Antenna 3or The Dark Knight Rises (2012) in Four.

Don't lose sight of either: The Test (2003) in Paramount NetworkCornered (Rambo) (1982) in PASSor Robocop 3 (1993) in Real Madrid TV. What movie will you watch today? Any of this list or will you opt for the comedy de Eddie Murphy?

