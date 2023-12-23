One more week, the Not on Saturday Circulation Today. The project to reduce polluting emissions present in the air returns with its own restrictions for this day of the week. But wait…what are we talking about? What is all this about Today It Doesn't Circulate?

Hoy No Circula is a program created and defined by the CDMX Environment Secretariat (SEDEMA) with the objective of improving the health of citizens, reducing polluting particles in the atmosphere.

To achieve this, it has been decided to limit the volume of vehicles on the street. The measure involves a simple restriction: forcing some vehicles to rest and stay at home. These limitations apply in 16 municipalities in Mexico City in the following municipalities of the States of Mexico:

Atizapán de Zaragoza Coacalco de Berriozábal Cuautitlán Cuautitlán Izcalli Chalco Chicoloapan Chimalhuacán Ecatepec de Morelos Huixquilucan Ixtapaluca La Paz Naucalpan de Juárez Nezahualcóyotl Nicolás Romero Tecámac Tlalnepantla de Baz Tultitlán Chalco Valley





What cars and license plates does Hoy No Circula Saturday affect?

As we said, Hoy No Circula tries to improve air quality. To do this, some cars are forced to stay at home. This decision inevitably affects the citizen who needs or wants to take their car, which is why it has been decided that these limitations are rotating.

That is, it is not always the same cars that have to stay at home. In short, all cars have to rest at least one day a week. Furthermore, the most polluting cars will have to make do with fewer days available to circulate.

The restrictions apply between 05:00 and 22:00 hours and, as we pointed out, all cars have to rest for a day. Furthermore, some of them repeat every Saturday and, in other cases, they will rest on alternate Saturdays. That is, some of them will rest every other Saturday.

So which ones have to stay home and which ones don't? As we said, the most polluting cars are required to rest every Saturday and, therefore, the cars with hologram two will have to stop every Saturday.

Also, hologram one cars have to stay home every other Saturday. Saturday yes and Saturday no they will be obliged to remain standing. In this case, they are the cars with hologram one but it will be their license plate number that decides whether or not they can move.

Who is resting this Saturday, December 23? The penultimate weekend of the year will be the cars with hologram one and a license plate ending in an even number that will have to stay home, since it is the fourth weekend of the month of December.

Despite this, we must keep in mind that some exceptions still exist. Thus, the following vehicles do not have to be subject to the limitations of Hoy No Circula:

Those with a 0 and 00 hologram Those that run on electricity, natural gas or are hybrids Those that have a license plate for the disabled All those dedicated to urban transportation services (includes funeral homes) Those that offer school or passenger transportation Those intended for public safety and/or civil protection

If you fail to comply with these restrictions, the fine will be 20 to 30 times the Unit of Measurement and Update (ONE), equivalent to 1,924.40 pesos And till 2,886.60 pesos.

